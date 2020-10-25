Manchester United fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the absence of Donny van de Beek from the clash vs Chelsea as they drew in what was a disappointing fixture.
Many expected there to be goals given both teams’ inability to defend but instead, supporters were forced to sit through a 0-0 tie.
Chelsea were there for the taking for United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men seemingly couldn’t break down their defensive opponents.
It’s a struggle the legendary Norwegian’s side have long battled with and in the end both teams got the result they probably wanted all along.
However, given the lack of edge from the Red Devils’, many fans had hoped to see Van de Beek make an impact and instead he just watched on helplessly from the stands.
Solskjaer opted to bring on Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood instead and in theory those are all perfectly sensible substitutions.
However, fans didn’t understand why the former Molde man went for a weakened starting XI in the first place and why some players started ahead of others.
For example, many struggled to see the sense in starting Daniel James given his form and the options who were available.
Nonetheless, Van de Beek’s exclusion was strange, though Solskjaer insisted he will get his minutes all in due time.