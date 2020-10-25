Manchester United fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the absence of Donny van de Beek from the clash vs Chelsea as they drew in what was a disappointing fixture.

Many expected there to be goals given both teams’ inability to defend but instead, supporters were forced to sit through a 0-0 tie.

Chelsea were there for the taking for United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men seemingly couldn’t break down their defensive opponents.

It’s a struggle the legendary Norwegian’s side have long battled with and in the end both teams got the result they probably wanted all along.

However, given the lack of edge from the Red Devils’, many fans had hoped to see Van de Beek make an impact and instead he just watched on helplessly from the stands.

‌ ‌ Justice for Donny van de Beek. ‌ ‌ — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ FREE DONNY VAN DE BEEK! #MUFC ‌ ‌ — Rants (@rantsnbants) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ I don’t want to hear Ole justifying team selections by saying he’s ‘rewarding’ players when Donny van de Beek has been a stand out performer every single time he’s played for the club and hasn’t been rewarded at all. ‌ ‌ — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Van De Beek should look for a move in January. Too good a player for Ole’s political reason rubbish for not playing him. He deserves better than 5-10 minute cameos he’s not Dan James, he’s a CL quality player. #mufc ‌ ‌ — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ I’m sure people will moan, but not the worst result. Should have and could have won it, but a point is OK. Would have liked to have seen Donny van de Beek make an appearance. ‌ ‌ — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ Van De Beek doesn't deserve this, quality midfielder with brilliant attacking qualities bought to sit on the bench pic.twitter.com/UDxkICcHSQ ‌ ‌ — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 24, 2020

Solskjaer opted to bring on Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood instead and in theory those are all perfectly sensible substitutions.

However, fans didn’t understand why the former Molde man went for a weakened starting XI in the first place and why some players started ahead of others.

For example, many struggled to see the sense in starting Daniel James given his form and the options who were available.

Nonetheless, Van de Beek’s exclusion was strange, though Solskjaer insisted he will get his minutes all in due time.

