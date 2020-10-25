Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unconcerned by worries over Donny van de Beek
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed fans’ concerns in regards to Donny van de Beek and his lack of appearances.

The Dutch midfielder watched on helplessly from the stands as his teammates dragged their feet to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Van de Beek’s lack of action since he completed his transfer to Old Trafford has been cause for concern from those watching.

Many feel the young talent has shown he has value he can add to the starting XI and so his absence from it has confused supporters.

Against Chelsea, the Red Devils lacked an edge to their attacking play and so Van de Beek’s exclusion appeared even stranger.

On one hand, fans aren’t wrong or insane in regards to their concerns over Van de Beek’s lack of minutes as he has only played around two and a half matches worth with the majority coming as substitute appearances.

On the other hand, Solskjaer is right, the season is long and the former Ajax man will have his shot at a starting XI place, particularly if anyone in Manchester United’s attack became injured.

Including the clash vs Chelsea, only five Premier League matches have been played so far and Van de Beek will definitely be needed over the course of the campaign.

