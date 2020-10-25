Edinson Cavani made his eagerly-awaited debut for Man United yesterday and was unlucky not to score with his first touch in a United shirt with a deft flick that just grazed by on the wrong side of the post.

Cavani came on for Dan James in the 57th minute sporting the famous number 7 shirt, previously worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best.

Cavani nearly scored with his first touch when Bruno Fernandes clipped a pass through.

The Uruguayan also linked up well with fellow substitute Paul Pogba and got on the end of a Mason Greenwood cross toward the end, only for his shot to be blocked by a Chelsea defender.

The Manchester weather is probably something Cavani will have to get used to, along with the much more physical nature of the English game compared to France.

The 33-year-old also contributed defensively, making an important headed clearance from a corner.

It was a promising all-round performance from the former PSG man, who could make his full debut in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Red Bull Leipzig.

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.