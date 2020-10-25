Manchester United statistically outperformed Chelsea but just as the match showed, the difference wasn’t massive and the quality was still lacking.

Both sets of fans and neutrals were forced to sit through what was essentially a drab goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Many had predicted the two sides’ inability to defend would see plenty of goals scored but instead it was what saw both sides play cautiously.

It appeared as though both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard were just happy to come away with clean-sheets even if United looked more likely to win.

The legendary Norwegian couldn’t inspire his side to more than just half-chances despite the introductions of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

‌ ‌ Total Touches ‌ ‌ 779 – MUN 762 – CHE ‌ ‌ Opponent's Half Touches ‌ ‌ 395 – MUN (50.7%) 273 – CHE (35.8%) ‌ ‌ Final Third Touches ‌ ‌ 215 – MUN (27.6%) 146 – CHE (19.2%) ‌ ‌ Penalty Box Touches ‌ ‌ 19 – MUN (2.42%) 11 – CHE (1.44%) ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 24, 2020

‌ ‌ FT Stats: MUN 0-0 CHE ‌ ‌ Goals: 0 – 0 xGoals: 0.68 – 0.21 Shots (OT): 14 (4) – 6 (1) Chances: 12 – 3 ‌ ‌ Possession: 50.5% – 49.5% Territory: 58.1% – 41.9% ‌ ‌ We were definitely the better team in the processes but I don't think we did enough to win. ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 24, 2020

Chelsea were there for the taking if Manchester United went for it and ultimately their inability to create vs deep opposition showed once more.

Lampard almost used the same method his former manager Jose Mourinho did when Tottenham played vs United last season.

The Portuguese boss explained how he gave Solskjaer’s men exactly what they didn’t want, referring to how he was happy to concede possession, knowing fully well those in red would fail to cause any damage that way.

Chelsea set up in a similar fashion, having all their outfield players behind the ball and urging the Red Devils to break them down, which they failed to do miserably.

