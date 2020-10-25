Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has picked up where he left off in regards to his form the last season to this season.

The club’s overall form hasn’t been too great which is perhaps why the Portuguese magician isn’t getting as much praise as he previously was.

However, statistically speaking he’s performing just as good, if not better and so his impact at United cannot be underrated.

Bruno has often been accused of just being good at scoring penalties but there’s definitely more to his game than many realise.

The Red Devils’ supporters certainly appreciate the former Sporting Lisbon man and he seems to be on the cusp of taking his game to the next level.

‌ ‌ This season Bruno Fernandes has created more chances [18] than any other player in the Premier League. Created 10 in his last 2 appearances. #mufc ‌ ‌ — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 25, 2020

In fact, Bruno has been performing so well that early rumours suggest Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keeping an eye on him.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear these rumours grow the longer his form goes on and the closer it gets to the January transfer window.

There’s no way Manchester United fans would want to see him be moved on and frankly, it’d be surprising if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let him leave so soon after signing him.

However, when Madrid or Barcelona come calling it can be a tricky obstacle to navigate and the hope is Bruno has fallen in love with Old Trafford too much to leave.

