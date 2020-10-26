Dutch legend Marco van Basten believes that Donny van de Beek made a mistake in joining Manchester United and should have moved to a club where he can get more game time.

The Red Devils signed Van de Beek from Ajax in July for around £35 million, but so far, despite some promising cameos, the Dutch international has made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

He was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

‘Donny shouldn’t have gone to United. When you’re a good player you want to play every week,’ Van Basten told Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport (via Reuters).

‘It’s really bad for a player like Donny to play six or seven games this year. That’s shocking for your rhythm.

‘I know he’s earning loads more than he used to. But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club.

‘Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club.’

Van Basten’s sentiments echo those of former United player Patrice Evra, who said on Sky Sports this weekend ‘Nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him? He’s watching from the stand every game.

‘We don’t need him. That’s the truth.’

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that it is a long season and that Van de Beek will get his chances, saying ‘he’ll get his games. Don’t worry about that.’

