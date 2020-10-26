Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has taken to Instagram to clear up some of the misconceptions to his comments in regards to Donny van de Beek.

The young Dutchman arrived in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing but has perhaps not started as many matches as fans anticipated.

His lack of starts has seen rumours rise claiming Van de Beek was not a signing the legendary Norwegian wanted to make.

Evra claimed during United’s clash with Chelsea where the former Ajax man didn’t make an appearance that the club doesn’t need him.

However, it’s clear the former left-back’s words were taken out of context and he was saying something many had originally agreed with.

There are those who would respond to Evra’s video by claiming that it’s not entirely true and that the issues lay elsewhere.

The problem isn’t necessarily that Van de Beek isn’t playing every match but rather that there are others who are perhaps undeserving and yet are selected ahead of him.

The quick-thinking midfielder is quite versatile and so it means his lack of starts is even stranger as he could slot in at right-wing, attacking-midfield or central-midfield.

At the same time, the season has only just begun and Van de Beek still has plenty of time to prove his worth and show the value he brings to Manchester United.

