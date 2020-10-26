Paul Pogba’s role at Manchester United becomes even more complicated

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may reportedly see his role at the club diminished as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The French midfielder was brought back to the club by Jose Mourinho for what was then a world-record fee.

According to Transfermarkt, the exact fee was £94.5m which even in today’s market is a respectable sum of money to part with.

Pogba was expected to be the man to lead United back to their former glory and while he might not have done that, he’s still been a brilliant player for the team when in form.

Even the harshest of his critics wouldn’t ignore his obvious talent and yet it appears he could see himself on the bench for the foreseeable future.

There is a feeling that a cameo role for Paul Pogba suits #mufc. Pogba is said to have reservations about playing in a deeper position #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2020

If Pogba can’t play in a deeper position or if he can only make an impact as a substitute then it’s up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change that.

There’s simply no way a player of the former Juventus man’s quality should be used only as a super sub.

Pogba’s transfer fee and his wages make matters worse too and although Bruno Fernandes has been absolutely brilliant since joining, it could be argued his arrival has seen the World Cup winner forced deep.

Solskjaer was the one who signed the Portuguese magician so if he did it without planning on how to play the player alongside the academy graduate then it was a massive oversight.

