RB Leipzig face squad selection issues ahead of Manchester United clash

Manchester United have received a boost ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to top the group.

The legendary Norwegian put together a brilliant plan to get a remarkable win away from home vs PSG.

United were thoroughly enjoyable to watch in that 2-1 win and it was not a counter-attacking smash and grab by any means imaginable.

Leipzig represent a different kind of threat to Solskjaer’s goals in what is one of the toughest groups in the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils will need to get some form of a result on Wednesday night and their chances have been boosted by some potential absentees.

According to SportWitness, Kicker report that Leipzig could be without Nordi Mukiele due to a thigh injury while the likes of Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann are still recovering from their own injuries and Amadou Haidara is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

On the other hand, the German club are expecting Kevin Kampl and Tyler Adams to potentially make the squad should they be deemed fit.

Manchester United should still be facing a difficult challenge vs Leipzig and will need to be at their best to overcome this tactical battle.

