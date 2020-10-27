Lucien Favre suggests Jadon Sancho is suffering from transfer hangover

284

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has hinted that Jadon Sancho’s poor early season form has had to do with Manchester United’s interest in him.

The talented Englishman is said to not be at his explosive best and with reports of him having attitude problems, there are those who are concerned.

The last report The Peoples Person covered on Sancho had to do with how United were one step away from signing him but changed the structure of their over at the last minute, putting off Dortmund.

The hope was the German giants would eventually accept the offer with the pressure of the deadline day and the economic effects of Covid-19 but they did not budge.

That meant Sancho was forced to remain with Dortmund for another season and the Red Devils ended up signing two youngsters in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo instead.

According to Manchester Evening News, Favre said: “Every player has slow periods. There was a lot of talk about Jadon during the summer — something like that can be a factor.

“No player is consistently in top form for an entire year, that’s impossible. You have to accept that.”

There are already reports coming out claiming Sancho remains a Manchester United target but no fans truly believe the news anymore.

The reason is because there’s likely to be a queue for the sensational Englishman’s signature and supporters feel the boat has sailed on this transfer.

The signings of Pellistri and Diallo also point towards an end to the interest in Sancho and yet the whispers continue.

