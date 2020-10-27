Manchester United are reportedly gearing up to make a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano next summer but there are concerns that boat has already sailed.

The French talent is one of the world’s most sought-after players after impressing in Germany over the past few seasons.

United were said to be keen on Upamecano in the past summer but ended up not making a serious move with the rumours at the time claiming they were going to wait until a release clause becomes active.

Those whispers angered fans who felt it would make more sense to bid a little extra this year to bring in the sensational centre-back relatively unopposed in comparison to many clubs chasing his signature the next year.

That exact scenario may end up being the case as it seems Upamecano will be available for cheap and Europe’s top clubs will potentially have the money for him this time around.

‌ ‌ #mufc are set to make a move for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano next summer. He has a release clause in his current contract which becomes active in 2021, allowing him to leave for as little as £38m #mulive [times] ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 27, 2020

According to The Times, this release clause was included when he signed his new deal, perhaps to ensure he has options to leave the club if he wants to.

Manchester United will have to put together one hell of a package to convince Upamecano and even then they could be turned down for another club.

It wouldn’t be the first time such a thing has happened, with Erling Haaland the most recent example of a failed transfer.

