Sergio Romero training alone as showdown talks begin

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has returned to Old Trafford for showdown talks with the club’s hierarchy over his future.

The 33-year-old was considered one of the best understudies in the Premier League and for many seasons kept goal for United in cup matches whilst David de Gea was rested.

He was between the sticks in United’s 2017 Europa League final victory against Ajax under the then manager, José Mourinho.

However, last season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped Romero at the semi-final stage of both the FA Cup and Europa League, despite the fact that he had only conceded three goals in 14 games across the two competitions.

Romero was then usurped as United’s reserve keeper by Dean Henderson, who was returning from loan duty, and was angered further when United would not let him complete a deadline day loan move to Everton.

Photo from The MEN, by Eamon and James Clark

He was then omitted from both the Premier League and Champions League squads, again without being informed personally.

The loyal servant is now effectively frozen out and unable to play football for any side because of the club’s inexplicably cruel actions.

‘Romero, 33, returned to United’s Carrington complex this week and is training alone,’ The MEN reports.

‘Romero and his agent, Kristian Bereit, spoke with United figures at Carrington to establish his short-term future with all European windows closed until January.

‘Bereit[‘s] other client at United is Marcos Rojo – also cut from the Champions League squad.’

It is uncertain what the outcome of the talks were, but it would certainly behove United to act respectfully and allow the Argentinian international to leave the club in January.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.