Manchester United fans in awe of Marcus Rashford’s performance vs RB Leipzig
Manchester United fans absolutely loved seeing Marcus Rashford tear apart RB Leipzig in what was a brilliant performance overall.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t be happier with how his team played and his decision to bring on the young forward paid off superbly.

Rashford managed to grab a hat-trick coming off the bench to hand United a comfortable lead as they ran away 5-0 victors.

The academy graduate was remarkable with his finishing and truly put the Bundesliga leaders to the sword in such a short period of time.

Rashford’s form has certainly improved of late and he now looks to have picked up where he left off last season.

Rashford was starting to become talismanic for Manchester United last season but he then picked up a horrible injury that looked as though it would keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

The league being suspended meant the sensational Englishman did end up playing a part in the run-in but he didn’t quite look the same.

However, now he seems to have finally put his injury behind him and can kick on to become a key figure in Solskjaer’s young United team.

Rashford’s talent is obvious but he must now deliver performances worthy of his potential on a consistent basis to become a true great.

