Manchester United fans in awe of Marcus Rashford’s performance vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United fans absolutely loved seeing Marcus Rashford tear apart RB Leipzig in what was a brilliant performance overall.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t be happier with how his team played and his decision to bring on the young forward paid off superbly.

Rashford managed to grab a hat-trick coming off the bench to hand United a comfortable lead as they ran away 5-0 victors.

The academy graduate was remarkable with his finishing and truly put the Bundesliga leaders to the sword in such a short period of time.

Rashford’s form has certainly improved of late and he now looks to have picked up where he left off last season.

Love him too !! @MarcusRashford — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 28, 2020

Stops child hunger during the day. Champions league hat-trick at night. Marcus Rashford MBE. pic.twitter.com/LVfgszptzv — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 28, 2020

Feel like a proud Mum when Rashford does well, so Christ knows how his actual Mum feels. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) October 28, 2020

I just want to say that whether it’s on or off the field, Marcus Rashford is unreal. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 28, 2020

Marcus Rashford scores a hat trick for United having only been subbed on after 62 minutes. 30 minutes of brilliance. MBE: Mighty bloody effort! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4pTFkptRt3 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 28, 2020

Rashford was starting to become talismanic for Manchester United last season but he then picked up a horrible injury that looked as though it would keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

The league being suspended meant the sensational Englishman did end up playing a part in the run-in but he didn’t quite look the same.

However, now he seems to have finally put his injury behind him and can kick on to become a key figure in Solskjaer’s young United team.

Rashford’s talent is obvious but he must now deliver performances worthy of his potential on a consistent basis to become a true great.

