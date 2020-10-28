Manchester United’s academy products excel in the Premier League
Manchester United’s academy products excel in the Premier League

New statistics revealed today on Twitter have compared how many Premier League players each club’s academy produces.

@BettingOddsUK via @Utdreportacad have produced a league table based on all academies, both domestic and international, that have graduates currently registered in a Premier League squad.

Manchester United’s academy tops the table with an impressive haul of 18 graduates.

Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Axel Tuanzebe and Jesse Lingard are all still at the club and Paul Pogba, of course, rejoined after a period for Juventus in Serie A.

Elsewhere, United academy graduates include Dwight McNeill, Robbie Brady, Phil Bardsley and Jimmy Dunne at Burnley, Michael Keane at Everton, Sam Johnstone at West Brom, Danny Welbeck at Brighton, Jonny Evans at Leicester, Tom Heaton at Aston Villa and Oliver Norwood at Sheffield United.

Wait a minute, that’s 19 …

The second most successful academy is Chelsea with 14, followed by Southampton. In terms of overseas sides, Ajax and Benfica have produced the most, with eight each, and Sporting Lisbon have produced seven.

United continue to invest heavily in their academy. In this summer’s transfer window they recruited eleven of the world’s top under-18 talents in addition to the normal intake.

It is a great testament to the youth setup at Ole Trafford that United are so far ahead in this area and it offers a great deal of hope and encouragement for the future of the club.

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

