Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed why Alex Telles has been absent from the matchday squad after the 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

The legendary Norwegian revealed the Brazilian defender’s absence had nothing to do with injury as some fans had feared.

Telles impressed in his debut appearance and supporters were keen to see him more often in action.

However, since that match vs PSG, Luke Shaw has played at left-back instead vs Chelsea and now Leipzig.

It turns out there was no way for Telles to feature, even if it meant coming off the bench as he has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Shaw played well vs RB Leipzig so Manchester United aren’t desperate for Telles but his presence would add more edge to the team.

The former Porto man has a wicked cross on him and has proven a threat from set-pieces.

His more attacking nature means he offers something different to Shaw who is a little more reserved in that sense.

The defensive pair have shown they can play alongside each other when the Englishman played as a left centre-back while Telles played as a left wing-back.

Now the hope is the 27-year-old defender can recover well and be fit and ready for the team as soon as possible.

