Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the fantastic 5-0 crushing of RB Leipzig at Old Trafford this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – What a save from Dave. Hes been BRILLIANT recently and his form is sure back. Clean sheet as well, brilliant performance all round. (posted by JoeGosh)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 Tackles as expected, offered no chance to Angelino. Still misses any offering going forward (posted by Utkarsh)

Victor Lindelof 7 – An average performance according to me. He was alright defensively but should have been better with his passes. Didn’t see a single long ball from him today (posted by Red Patron)

Harry Maguire 7 – Solid performance; did see a bit of hesitation in passing the ball forward towards the end of the first half, but otherwise a tall figure. (posted by In it to Vin it)

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Had some good deliveries on set pieces – may be learning from Telles. Kept Leipzig at Bay (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Nemanja Matic 4 – United improved when he went off. Looked slow and disinterested (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Fred 9 – Fred has got to be my MOTM. Nothing fancy, work hard to get the ball back, pass the ball up front. Simple and easy game (posted by Kisio86) Shoutout to Fred. Bossing the midfield for the full 2nd half (and maybe the 1st half too) (posted by HumamFA)

Paul Pogba 7 – Almost back to his old self. Can see he’s still gaining fitness. Linked well with VDB and knitted the play together well. Contributed well in defensive duels (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Donny van de Beek 7 – Was called upon tonight and he put in a decent shift, good work and good feet when on the ball tonight, a lot of praise for him tonight! (posted by JoeGosh)

Mason Greenwood 7 – His goal was terrific. The finishing and calmness in doing that was a world class embodiment. He could and should have done better with his positioning afterwards (posted by Red Patron)

Anthony Martial 8 – Goal to open his account for this season, overall good on and off the ball. (posted by utkarsh)

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 10 – A hat-trick from a United substitute, our very own Marus Rashford, MBE. The intent to score that hat-trick was so evident and culminated in a night to remember by trouncing the German Leaders (posted by Mith2001)

Scott McTominay 6 – Not much to do, but more mobile than Matic (posted by In it to Vin it)

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Changed the team performance once he got in and did well for the assist and created few more opportunities. (posted by Bhargav_93)

Edinson Cavani 7 – That beautiful finish was ruled offside, would’ve been a great first goal! (posted by In it to Vin it)

Axel Tuanzebe 6 – Not much time to impact the game. Came on to see it out and give AWB a rest (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 10 – Tactical genius. Makes Klopp look like a PE teacher (posted by Cal)

