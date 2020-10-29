Alex Telles sends message to fans following COVID-positive test

Manchester United star Alex Telles has sent a message to fans after it was confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by the club yesterday and comes as a huge blow for the Brazilian, who will now be sidelined for at least two weeks after having only played one game for the club.

The 27-year-old was a deadline day signing from FC Porto and had been widely expected to make his second start yesterday before the news broke.

‘Guys, I want to thank you for the messages of affection that I received from the moment that United announced that I have been diagnosed with COVID-19,’ Telles said on Instagram.

‘I want to say that I am fine, isolated and soon I will be back with all my strength to help my teammates. Once again, thank you all for your lovely messages!’

The enforced two-week isolation will rule Telles out of all United’s games in the lead up to the international break, including Sunday’s home game against Arsenal, Wednesday’s trip to Istanbul to play Basaksehir and the tricky trip to Goodison Park to play in-form Everton on November 7th.

He will be looking at the home tie against West Brom in almost a month’s time as a possible return date if all goes smoothly.

