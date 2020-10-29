Manchester United’s 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig in yesterday’s Champions League Group H encounter will no doubt be remembered for Marcus Rashford’s sensational hat-trick from the bench, but the other forwards also put in fantastic performances.

The England man came on after 63 minutes, making his hat-trick the one achieved in the shortest substitute appearance in Champions League history.

The hat-trick itself was scored in just 16 of those minutes and none of the three goals were tap-ins – they were all clinically dispatched, well struck shots from around the edge of the box.

But Anthony Martial was also in top form up front and scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

The Frenchman achieved an impressive 86% pass accuracy, won three out of three take-ons and produced the assist for Rashford’s third. His mazy runs inside and outside the box tormented the Leipzig defence all evening – and he will no doubt claim softened them up for Rashford to exploit.

‌ ‌ Anthony Martial’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig: ‌ ‌ 86% pass accuracy 3/3 take-ons 1 shot 1 assist 1 goal ‌ ‌ Off the mark. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HfsdwIKW96 ‌ ‌ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 28, 2020

‌ ‌ 6 – Mason Greenwood has scored his sixth goal in major European competitions as a teenager, the joint-most of any Englishman alongside teammate Marcus Rashford. Devils. pic.twitter.com/oGahxK6lTf ‌ ‌ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

