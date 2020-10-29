Bruno Fernandes shows there’s more to his game than just penalties

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has often been criticised by rival fans who feel he lacks the qualities to become a true world-class midfielder.

The Portuguese magician arrived at Old Trafford in January but settled in so well that he’s now a key figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

In fact, both, players from United and the fans themselves were happy to admit Bruno’s arrival is what sparked the push for a third-place finish.

Had the former Sporting Lisbon man not made the switch, it’s likely the team would have failed in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Rival fans who are dismissive of Bruno claim he’s only good for taking penalties but as the stat below shows, there’s far more to his game.

Bruno’s qualities are obvious to the naked eye but it’s good to see him compared to the best in the league and see how he fits in.

The sensational playmaker still has room to grow and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him step up a level this season.

Solskjaer’s task is ensuring he gets the best out of Bruno and hopefully it doesn’t come at the cost of Manchester United’s other world-class midfielder in Paul Pogba.

