Manchester United fans fight over Marcus Rashford and Fred

Manchester United fans couldn’t unanimously come to a decision in regards to who was October’s player of the month; an improvement on when the struggle was who was the least undeserving.

Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were all picked after fine performances following the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs in the early phase of the month.

United came back hungry after the international break, tearing apart Newcastle United 4-1, defeating PSG in Paris 2-1, drawing with a stubborn Chelsea and humiliating RB Leipzig 5-0 at home.

It’s safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has successfully gotten his team to bounce back from that horrid loss to Spurs and they’ll be eyeing Arsenal next.

However, the Red Devils don’t play the Gunners until the first of November and so fans had to pick between the aforementioned trio now.

It can only be one man. pic.twitter.com/zzTbe4W1Z1 — ً (@utdrobbo) October 29, 2020

Pastor Fred or the Manc born and Bred pic.twitter.com/lWsdMzQC02 — Breezy 🌊 (@Utdcold) October 29, 2020

Not discrediting anyone but Fred deserves it. He's been phenomenal. Hopefully it stays this way. pic.twitter.com/FS6MgiJjXO — Blockbuster♡ (@DanielOfodile) October 29, 2020

Fred.. Pocketed PSG Pocketed Leipzig Pocketed Chelsea Pocketed Newcastle — Yudish (@kurtznirvanaz) October 29, 2020

Love Fred but has to be this man pic.twitter.com/ZmtLKfFAL8 — ™️ (@ManLikeAnthony1) October 29, 2020

Tough competition. Shows how the quality of the team has become pic.twitter.com/DUdps9XgzM — 𝙼𝚊𝚍𝚖𝚘𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚍 🍭 (@quinn_utd) October 29, 2020

Bruno has been his usual fantastic self so it’s a compliment to both Fred and Rashford that he’s hardly being considered.

At a time when the tenacious Brazilian’s value was a little forgotten, he rose to the occasion by putting in tireless performance after tireless performance.

Rashford had been in fine form himself before his remarkable hat-trick vs RB Leipzig and so was deservedly in the conversation as well.

