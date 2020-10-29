Manchester United fans react to Diogo Dalot’s performance for AC Milan
Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased to see their loan star Diogo Dalot perform so well for AC Milan.

The Italian giants were playing in the Europa League on Thursday night and overcame their opponents thanks to the young full-back.

Dalot was sent to Milan temporarily in the hopes he would get regular minutes at a high level so he can continue his development.

The Portuguese defender saw his progress at United stall after a series of injuries coupled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Many thought Dalot’s loan meant it was the end for him and he’d have no future with the Red Devils but that’s proven far from it.

Manchester United have long insisted Dalot has a future at the club and it’s why they refused to include an option for Milan to purchase him.

Wan-Bissaka, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brandon Williams are all capable of playing at right-back so there was hardly any room for the former Porto man.

During United’s fantastic 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig, Axel Tuanzebe also come on at right-back for a short while, showing just how hard it would’ve been for Dalot to get enough minutes.

Hopefully he can continue to get better in Italy and prove he has a right to be at Old Trafford next season.

