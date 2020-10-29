Manchester United hardly let RB Leipzig attack in stunning display

Manchester United absolutely stunned RB Leipzig at Old Trafford, overcoming the Bundesliga leaders in fantastic fashion to climb to the top of their Champions League group.

Marcus Rashford was absolutely crucial in the win, coming off the bench to score a remarkable hat-trick within 30 minutes to dispose of the German side.

United defeated Leipzig 5-0 and although the club’s attackers got the praise, it was a thoroughly complete performance.

Defensively Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were solid and certainly deserved their clean-sheet as there was hardly a notable chance against them.

In fact, the statistic below shows just how well the Red Devils did and everyone worked hard to ensure they kept out Leipzig at all costs.

Diamonds are Defending! RB Leipzig entered our half 64 times with the ball but only entered our box 12 times — 18.8%. This is their LOWEST percentage for the season. Their average before the game was 32.7%! pic.twitter.com/UfNG47jakk — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 29, 2020

This was a team that hadn’t lost a match so far this campaign and who were scoring freely, yet they couldn’t keep Manchester United out or threaten on the other end.

For RB Leipzig to enter the box just 12 times is remarkable and a testament to the effort everyone put in to make sure it stays that way.

United simply overpowered their opponents in midfield with Solskjaer’s 4-4-2 diamond setup and that provided the base on which to attack their opponents.

It’s a formation well worth considering for the long run and fans would love to see it more after the emphatic 5-0 victory.

