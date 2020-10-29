Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford absolutely deserved every bit of praise he got for his performance vs RB Leipzig and the statistics back how sensational it was.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were superb in their 5-0 win in what was an unexpected result for a predicted difficult fixture.

RB Leipzig weren’t easy to defeat despite United’s dominance and the scoreline is reflective of some clinical finishing.

Back to back clean-sheets in all competitions was also a welcome relief and it’s safe to say the draw to Chelsea is already long forgotten.

The Red Devils were drawn into one of the toughest groups in the Champions League but their brilliant early start has given them hope of qualifying for the next round easily.

‌ ‌ Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick in 27 minutes, no player has ever managed quicker in the Champions League as a substitute #mulive [opta] pic.twitter.com/nAKD8Dw8OH ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 28, 2020

‌ ‌ Marcus Rashford has 7 goals & 2 assists in 599 minutes this season. ‌ ‌ — ً (@utdrobbo) October 28, 2020

‌ ‌ Marcus Rashford in 27 minutes: ‌ ‌ 19 touches 4 duels won 3/4 take-ons completed 3 goals ‌ ‌ Absolutely sensational. pic.twitter.com/OnVpkhAcSY ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 28, 2020

