Marcus Rashford MBE came off the bench last night for Manchester United against RB Leipzig to score an incredible hat-trick that rocked the football world.

Rashford’s feat capped a fantastic night for the Red Devils, who annihilated the Bundesliga leaders 5-0 in a match most people expected would be a close encounter.

The England man came on after 63 minutes, making his hat-trick the one achieved in the shortest substitute appearance in Champions League history.

The hat-trick itself was scored in just 16 of those minutes – between the 74th and 90th – despite allowing Anthony Martial to take a penalty when he had scored two.

Rashford also became only the second ever Manchester United player to score a hat-trick as a substitute. The first was none other than manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who achieved the feat in a Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest in February 1999.

Rashford celebrated his victory on Instagram with two posts.

His first read: ‘3 goals 1️6 minutes 1030000 signatures. Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me. #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY’

In the second he simply wrote: ‘Just because…♥️’

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.