Marcus Rashford MBE came off the bench last night for Manchester United against RB Leipzig to score an incredible hat-trick that rocked the football world.
Rashford’s feat capped a fantastic night for the Red Devils, who annihilated the Bundesliga leaders 5-0 in a match most people expected would be a close encounter.
The England man came on after 63 minutes, making his hat-trick the one achieved in the shortest substitute appearance in Champions League history.
The hat-trick itself was scored in just 16 of those minutes – between the 74th and 90th – despite allowing Anthony Martial to take a penalty when he had scored two.
Rashford also became only the second ever Manchester United player to score a hat-trick as a substitute. The first was none other than manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who achieved the feat in a Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest in February 1999.
Rashford celebrated his victory on Instagram with two posts.
His first read: ‘3 goals 1️6 minutes 1030000 signatures. Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me. #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY’
In the second he simply wrote: ‘Just because…♥️’