Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand had plenty of praise for Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford after the 5-0 win over RB Leipzig, reserving special words for the latter in particular.

The young Englishman netted a hat-trick within 27 minutes to hand his side a comfortable victory and another three points.

Rashford was also central to the brilliant 2-1 win over PSG, netting a late winner in Paris after a fine performance.

The versatile forward seems to have shaken off last season’s long-term injury and looks to be getting back to his best.

The more Rashford plays, the more talismanic he seems to get and his form hasn’t escaped Ferdinand’s attention.

‌ ‌ Rio Ferdinand: "He's [Rashford] been on the front of the papers for all the right reasons and tomorrow he'll be on the back of them. Him and Bruno Fernandes when they came on were magic." #mulive [bt] ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 28, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s substitutions were spot on once more and it’s quite the turnaround given how it was one thing critics used to beat him with consistently.

Either the legendary Norwegian has grown remarkably as a manager since or he’s finally satisfied with his squad depth and feels more comfortable making changes to affect the game.

Rashford certainly affected the game coming off the bench and Bruno was superb in his own right.

The Portuguese magician wasn’t in the limelight for once but brought his usual quality on the pitch to allow Manchester United to shine.

