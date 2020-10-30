Man United legend Nobby Stiles passes away, aged 78

Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles passed away today aged 78.

The former Manchester United player had been through a long period of illness including prostate cancer and advanced dementia.

Stiles won two League titles and the 1968 European Cup with United during his 11 years at the club. He made 311 appearances for the Red Devils between 1960 and 1971, scoring 17 goals. He went on to play for Middlesbrough and Preston North End before retiring in 1975.

He was also of course part of the England side that won the World Cup in 1966.

After his retirement, he had a brief spell in management and in 1989, he returned to Old Trafford to take up the role of youth team coach, having a hand in the development of players such as Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

The Collyhurst-born star was awarded the MBE in 2000.

A statement issued by his family said: ‘The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family after a long illness.

‘The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.’

Everyone at The Peoples Person wishes to extend their condolences to Nobby’s family and friends and pay tribute with this gallery of photographs taken from happier times.

Nobby getting a telling off from the referee against West Ham, 1960.

Stiles’ goalline clearance in the 1966/67 Manchester derby, that United won 1-0.

Celebrating with Sir Alf Ramsey and Bobby Moore after winning the World Cup, 1966.

Nobby organising his teammates during a 19868 game.

Nobby’s knee injury almost saw him miss the 1968 European Cup final against Benfica.

The squad poses with the European Cup, 1968.

Playing poker with Bobby Charlton on a train, 1968.

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.