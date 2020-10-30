Man United’s full-backs must provide goals and assists, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that United’s full backs must score goals and contribute assists in the system he wants to play.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of United’s crunch game against top six rivals Arsenal, Solskjaer was responding to a question about the success of his 4-4-2 diamond formation against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and whether it places extra pressure on full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to contribute more to the attack.

‘It’s different demands in different systems, we’re still the same, talking about the same principles of being a Man United full-back, you need to be good defending and good going forward,’ Solskjaer said.

‘It’s a position we’ve always been very good at, and we know we need assists and even goals from them, so both of them have played and developed, I think they’re improving. We don’t really have wide, wide wingers like we used to do with Giggsy and David Beckham so are more and more dependent on the full backs coming forward and giving us width.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that Alex Telles, a full-back bought in the recent transfer window who has a strong record of goals and assists, will remain unavailable for selection due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, another United full-back with attacking qualities, Diogo Dalot, has been impressing over in Italy and put in a man-of-the-match performance for AC Milan, producing a goal and assist in their Europa League match against Sparta Prague.

This summer’s transfer window was at times frustrating and disappointing. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.