Diogo Dalot insists he doesn’t want to think about his Manchester United future

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has refused to commit his future to the club, insisting he wants to take things one step at a time during his team in Milan.

The young Portuguese was sent out on loan to AC Milan for the season and many fans feared it spelt the end for him in regards to his time at Old Trafford.

The noise coming out of United is that Dalot has a future at the club and that he’s simply in Italy to develop as a player, as evidenced by the club refusing to include a purchase option in the loan deal.

However, some fans are struggling to see how he could come back to Old Trafford and still have a role to play as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is essentially undroppable.

Brandon Williams and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also the players who are capable of providing depth in that position.

Diogo Dalot when asked about his future after his loan at AC Milan: "Let’s see what happens at the end of the season. For now I don’t want to think about that: I am 100% focused on Milan and that’s it." #mulive [@SkySport] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 31, 2020

Even if supporters assume Dalot can be moved into a winger role due to his attacking tendencies, Manchester United invested in two young right-wingers just this summer.

It’s hard to see how the former Porto man can play a part unless he accepts a bit-part role which doesn’t seem likely as evidenced by his desire to leave on loan for minutes.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.