Donny van de Beek influential whenever he’s on the field

Manchester United fans are eager to see more of Donny van de Beek in action and the statistics certainly suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should play him more often.

The young Dutchman has made quite the impact on supporters already and it’s clear to see what he brings to the team.

Van de Beek was the first signing of the summer, joining for around £35m according to Transfermarkt and so some fans expected he would be in the starting XI regularly.

However, that hasn’t quite been the case and although he’s racked up plenty of appearances, most of them have come from the bench.

Whenever he has played, Van de Beek has looked good and so fans have naturally craved to see him feature more often.

Donny van de Beek has had just 64 minutes of Premier League action this season but has been on the pitch when #mufc have scored five of their nine goals #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 31, 2020

Of course this doesn’t have to be a direct cause and effect scenario but it’s still pretty suggestive of how Van de Beek helps the team overall.

The tidy midfielder rarely loses possession despite not being a safe passer and he works hard, covering a lot of ground with his smart runs.

Van de Beek is essentially the type of player Manchester United were missing as plenty of their stars prefer the ball to their feet.

