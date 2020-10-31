Man United lose to Chelsea in FA Youth Cup semi-final

Photo from ManUtd.com.

Manchester United’s academy stars crashed out of the FA Youth Cup at the semi-final stage yesterday, losing to Chelsea 1-0 at the FA’s St. George’s Park in Staffordshire.

It was a brave but ultimately disappointing performance from the young Red Devils, who could never really get their attacking weapons firing consistently and were not able to recover from Bryan Fiabema’s close range effort early in the second half.

The two clubs have won the trophy no fewer than 19 times between them, with United on 10 wins and Chelsea on nine, but Chelsea’s class showed on this occasion, staying on the front foot for most of the game.

The Blues were denied an early goal when Levi Colwill’s header from a corner from Lewis Bate was scrambled away by the United defence. They then hit the bar with another header from Livramento that was deflected off Reece Devine.

United’s best chance came from a piece of magic from Anthony Elanga just before half-time, whose overhead kick hit the crossbar.

Neil Ryan’s boys were unable to recover from the sucker punch early in the second half but can hold their heads up high in what was a tough match against arguably the country’s strongest side.

Chelsea will now meet Manchester City in Monday night’s final at the same venue.

Manchester United XI: Mastny; Bejger, Fish, Mengi, Devine (Hardley 77); McCann, Svidersky; Shoretire (Forson 86), Hannibal, Elanga; Helm (Wellens 72).

Unused substitutes: Mee, Neville, Savage, Iqbal.

