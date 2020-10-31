Man United vs Arsenal: Predicted XI – Return of the big guns versus the Gunners

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a strong squad available to him for tomorrow’s Premier League tie against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The only absentees are Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard, who are still injured, Alex Telles, who is in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test and Anthony Martial, who is serving the last of his three match suspension following his sending off against Spurs.

Arsenal also have few problems, with Calum Chambers the only notable absentee.

Despite the success of the 4-4-2 diamond formation Solskjaer employed against RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the Champions League, it’s likely that he will revert to his preferred 4-2-3-1 this time and recall some key players who were rested on Wednesday.

With Telles and Bailly out, the back four pretty much picks itself at the moment, with the Maguire – Lindelof partnership now looking a lot steadier and Luke Shaw, who is reportedly in line for an England recall, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both in good form.

In midfield, Fred has done a lot of running of late and could be rested, with Scott McTominay likely to return. Paul Pogba may also start again after Solksjaer said at the presser yesterday that he believed the Frenchman is now close to full fitness. Bruno Fernandes will almost certainly be recalled after his rest on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford will inevitably play after Wednesday’s heroics from the bench, leaving two more forward positions to fill. With Daniel James having been poor to say the least this season, Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata look the most probable candidates although it would mean two-footed Greenwood starting in the unfamiliar left wing role to accommodate Mata on the right.

Edinson Cavani is another possibility, but it’s more likely that he will again be given minutes from the bench.

This, then, is our predicted line-up:

