Graeme Souness says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not in control at Man United

Former Liverpool star and pundit Graeme Souness believes that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has little power at the club.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness claims there is no coherent strategy at United when it comes to transfers.

‘I’m still not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the key football decisions at Manchester United,’ Souness said.

‘If I’m the manager, I’d be saying, “Don’t take Van de Beek at the cost of not getting players for the other positions we need such as at centre back.”’

‘That makes me wonder who is sitting round the table, saying: “These are the priority positions.” Did Solskjaer have a say in Van de Beek coming to the club?

The pundit also feels that it is not possible to play Van de Beek and Fernandes in the same team without a world class holding midfielder behind them.

‘It’s a hell of a responsibility on one holding midfielder if you play them both, particularly if it’s Scott McTominay, a young man still learning that position.

‘Even the very best holding midfielder would find life difficult playing with those two.’

Souness was also critical of the deadline day signing of Edinson Cavani.

‘Then they signed a 33-year-old striker on deadline day that everybody knows has been available all year on a free transfer.

‘Where’s the forward planning?

‘If you can’t sign your first choices, then hold your nerve and keep your powder dry. Those are important football decisions, but I don’t think football people are making them.

‘These signings tell a worrying story for United. They don’t need another No 10, but they get one; they need another centre half, but don’t get one.

‘The problem is they won’t win the Premier League or the Champions League with non-football people picking the players they sign.

‘Solskjaer will take the flak if these signings don’t work. It always feels like he’s a bad result away from the clock ticking on his job.’

The outspoken Scotsman is not always popular with Manchester United fans, to say the least. However, on this occasion, few would argue with him.

