Last 34 games: How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has performed as manager

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rightfully been receiving plenty of praise in light of the remarkable 5-0 win over RB Leipzig but how has he performed overall?

The legendary Norwegian’s job was under threat after a poor start to the season, culminating in the embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite all the good work Solskjaer did last season, helping United to a third-place finish, his credentials as manager were quickly questioned.

It seems there are some who feel the former striker is not fit for the job at Old Trafford and so the second his players underperform a little, he’s quickly pushed towards the door.

However, the statistics suggest Solskjaer has every right to be leading the Red Devils, at least for now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær in his last 34 games: 🟢 – 23 won ⚪ – 7 drawn 🔴 – 4 lost ⚽ – 80 goals scored 🥅 – 28 goals conceded (19 clean sheets) With everything that's happened (injuries, fatigue, inconsistencies, lockdown) this is quite a good return. Big picture! pic.twitter.com/95ZXpGpngv — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 31, 2020

Although everything looks rosy right now, Solskjaer has dismissed a lot of myths in regard to his management.

He’s often been labeled as a tactically inept manager but his performances in the wins over PSG, RB Leipzig and Newcastle United all but ended that theory.

He’s also been accused of selecting the wrong personnel or failing to make impactful substitutions when needed.

Given how he rotated quite heavily during those aforementioned victories and how he made some questionable selections that paid off, it’s safe to say this myth has been dismissed too.

It’s clear Solskjaer has a lot to learn but it’s equally clear he’s grown remarkably as a manager at Manchester United and there’s the feeling he’s not quite done yet either.

