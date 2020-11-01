Ole Gunnar Solskjaer breaks more awful records at Manchester United
Manchester United fans were rightfully disgusted by their team’s performance vs Arsenal but the result only reflected what has been an otherwise poor start to the season in the Premier League.

In fact, it’s been so bad for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his men are breaking records, particularly in reference to the home form.

United took on what is one of the weakest Gunners’ sides in recent memory at Old Trafford, only to lose to them 1-0 thanks to a penalty.

Paul Pogba was the culprit who gave away the penalty, failing to get goalside of Hector Bellerin and fouling him lazily.

The Red Devils were never truly in the game and Arsenal were poor themselves, showing just how bad Solskjaer’s men were.

By no means is Solskjaer like David Moyes but if he can’t inspire his players to better results at home then he’ll lose his job all the same.

Just as the legendary Norwegian rightfully gained praise for his decisions during the wins over RB Leipzig and PSG, he deserves criticism for some of the calls made vs Arsenal.

Everyone was excited to see the 4-4-2 diamond formation in action again but he chose the wrong personnel for it and ended up spending the whole game trying to fix that error to no avail.

