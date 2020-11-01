Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United are ‘in with a chance’ of winning Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat about his side’s ability to climb the Premier League table as he prepares for today’s visit from Arsenal.

‘You are not going to win the title in your first eight or nine games, but it is important to make sure you haven’t lost it. Hopefully we can pick up another couple of results before the international break that will move us up the table,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Last season we started really poorly, we had two wins from our first nine matches.

‘We still finished all right, but it’s better if you can pick up more points in the first few weeks of the season.’

If there was ever an example of how Solskjaer is a ‘glass half full’ man, this was it. United have only notched two wins in five games this season, but he is suggesting that just one win from the next four will signal an improvement on the side’s start to 2019/20 – a season in which United finished third in the Premier League.

And Solskjaer also believes that more points will be dropped at the top of the table as well.

‘It’s going to be tighter and a lot more unpredictable,’ he told The Guardian.

‘I don’t think you will see anyone running away with it. Quite a few teams are going to be in with a chance.

‘It is going to be a long season, with a lot of games, based on a very short rest after the end of last season.’

The manager also stressed again that the ability to rotate the side and formation and rest players will be crucial.

‘Every manager is going on about the same thing, the importance of looking after the players. I don’t want to predict how many points will be necessary to win the title this season, but you can see already that records are unlikely to be broken.’

‘This season we’ve added quality in the squad with Edinson Cavani, Donny and Alex Telles.

‘Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are now back fit so we have more options and more options tactically.

‘If we want to play a 4-3-3, a diamond, a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, I think we have more options than ever before.’

