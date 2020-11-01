Manchester United lost another home Premier League game today courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty after Paul Pogba needlessly pulled down Hector Bellerin near the edge of the box in the 68th minute.

There was little danger when the Frenchman inexplicably crashed into the Arsenal full-back and his tendency to concede spot kicks is becoming a problem for United.

According to football statisticians Opta Joe, ‘Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one.’

‌ ‌ 3 – Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp ‌ ‌ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

That is a particularly damning statistic given that Pogba’s role is not usually even a defensive one.

Another number cruncher took to Twitter to note that three out of the last five penalties United have conceded were based on fouls committed by Pogba.

‌ ‌ Paul Pogba has now given away 3 of our last 5 penalties we have conceded in the league. These rash challenges & decisions are really starting to cost us. ‌ ‌ — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) November 1, 2020

A third statistician claims that ‘Pogba has conceded more penalties (2) than he has made key passes (1) in the league this season.’

‌ ‌ Paul Pogba has conceded more penalties (2) than he has made key passes (1) in the league this season. ‌ ‌ — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) November 1, 2020

Pogba’s performance in general was disappointing, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having said at the pre-match press conference that the 27-year-old is finally reaching full fitness and his best form.

The manager had restored Pogba to the starting lineup after being dropped for the games against Newcastle and Chelsea.

