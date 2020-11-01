Fans’ player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the miserable 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Made no mistakes, too bad he couldn’t pull off the penalty (posted by Cal)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Got caught out of position a few times at his back post but kept Aubemeyang in check (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Victor Lindelof 7 – Good on the ball and solid defensively (posted by I Daante I)

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Good in the air, and hustled all game. Their offense seemed to avoid him (posted by Cal)

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Decent in defence, was hoping he would run in front of Bruno, when Bruno has the ball, just to provide him with an option. Improving in his game by providing some crosses) (posted by Kisio86)

Fred 5 – Hurried in possession, was overworked in midfield (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Scott McTominay 1 – The only thing he did this game was fill up one of the 11 spots needed to start the game, other than that, just was absolutely sh-t (posted by karamad19); 2 – Very poor performance. I’m not sure why he played full 90 mins. He didn’t make an impact to the team. The diamond doesn’t work for him. McTominay had a very poor game. Hopefully, Scott improves from this (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

Paul Pogba 3 – Started in a role that seemed to suit him vs Leipzig but was anonymous. Gave away silly penalty to hand all three points to Arsenal (posted by Marwan Harraz)

Bruno Fernandes 4 – Poor decision making and wasn’t great with his passes (posted by I Daante I)

Mason Greenwood 5 – Tried to get on the ball whenever possible but couldn’t be involved enough to create any magic (posted by Marwan Harraz)

Marcus Rashford 6 – Arsenal denied him today, but that pass to Greenwood is why Rashy is on 6 for me (posted by Kisio86)

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 5 – Should have started, his composure was missing in the midfield today. Made a big difference as soon as he came on (posted by Cal)

Edinson Cavani 6 – Decent but something seemed missing. Needs more game time with the team (posted by Kisio86);

Donny van de Beek 6 – Came on too late to have any affect on the game. Got into good positions in his short stint (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 4 – Failed to influence the game with his subs and couldn’t figure out how to break Arsenal’s press) (posted by Prim3Tim3)

