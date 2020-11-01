Manchester United great Roy Keane has claimed he would’ve loved to have had Arsenal’s Thomas Partey at Old Trafford in light of the 1-0 defeat.

The Ghanian midfielder put in an assured performance vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and deservedly got praise.

United started the clash in a 4-4-2 diamond formation which should’ve seen the Gunners dominated in midfield but that wasn’t the case at all.

Instead, Solskjaer watched on helplessly as his players flailed miserably to add more misery to the form at home.

Keane was clearly impressed by one of Arsenal’s stars, so much so he wanted Partey to play for the Red Devils.

‌ ‌ Roy Keane on Thomas Partey: ‌ ‌ 🗣 “I wish we had him in United’s midfield. He could definitely be Arsenal’s successor to Vieira.” pic.twitter.com/D8lEj9kb82 ‌ ‌ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 1, 2020

It’s high praise from Keane but he does tend to be a reactionary pundit at times so if Partey plays poorly next week it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear criticism.

Some Manchester United fans wanted the former Atletico Madrid man in the summer transfer window, particularly since his release clause was affordable and it was a position in need of investment.

Not only was Partey not signed but neither was anyone else who could’ve been a replacement.

Fred was essentially playing the defensive-midfielder role vs Arsenal and as good as he has been recently, it’s clear it’s not his natural role.

