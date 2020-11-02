Manchester United’s Serie A loanees had a productive weekend over in Italy.

Andreas Pereira, who is on loan at Lazio, scored in his first start for the club in their 4-3 win against Torino in Turin.

The Brazilian was substituted at half-time but impressed when playing in a central midfield role.

‘My arrival in Italy was a bit strange,’ Pereira said after the game.

‘Immediately, there was the international break, then I had flu that forced me out of training and, finally, a false-positive COVID-19 test that almost made me miss the match against Club Brugge in the Champions League,’ he is quoted as saying on United’s official website.

‘It was very nice to score in my first game as a starter. I think we can do positive things this year.

‘It was a difficult match with some confusing referee decisions but, what I have learned in a short space of time, is this is a team that seeks victory until the last second, regardless of the obstacles.’

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot impressed again for AC Milan, coming off the bench in their 2-1 win at Udinese.

The Portuguese defender is enjoying life in Italy, having notched a goal and assist in the Europa League on Thursday.

Milan are proving to be the surprise package in Serie A this season, topping the league. Another former Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been outstanding for the Rossoneri, leading the line and scoring seven goals in just four Serie A games this season.

United players on loan and former Reds in general seem to be enjoying great success in Italy these days. Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Chris Smalling have all also been enjoying fantastic spells since moving to Serie A.

It begs the question as to whether Serie A is really a much lower standard than the Premier League or whether United players are thriving under different coaching and management.

