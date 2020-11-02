Some Manchester United fans will be happy to hear Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he is ready to return to action.

The talented manager has long been viewed as the ideal man to be in charge at Old Trafford by some supporters and for the first time, he’s publicly discussed his plans.

Pochettino was working as a pundit for Sky Sports and naturally was asked about his future as he hasn’t been in a dugout since losing his job to Jose Mourinho last season.

There are some United fans who have been waiting patiently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to slip up and lose his job in order to hire the Argentine in his place.

It seems whenever the legendary Norwegian has had his back against the wall he pulls performances out of the bag and it’s safe to say his back is definitely against the wall right now.

‌ ‌ 🗣 – 'I'm always ready to be involved in the game!' ‌ ‌ Mauricio Pochettino insists he is ready to return to football and is 'looking forward'…👊 ‌ ‌ Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/zzo1LoQD1S ‌ ‌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2020

It is strange no one has hired Pochettino just yet, particularly since some top-level jobs have been available since he was fired.

Juventus and Barcelona are the most high profile clubs who made changes recently and there was no news either were keen on him.

It’s possible Pochettino told them he wasn’t ready or told them he’s waiting for a particular club to hire him.

There have been plenty of rumours he wants the seat in the Old Trafford dugout but there are question marks over how long he’s willing to wait.

