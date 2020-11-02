Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be insisting everything is fine after the loss to Arsenal but the statistics show that’s far from the case.

The legendary Norwegian has masterminded some big wins over PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League but in the Premier League they’ve struggled horribly, particularly at home.

United sit in 15th place after six games, picking up a meager seven points so far in what has been one of their worst starts to a season.

Solskjaer watched on helplessly as his players fell to a 1-0 defeat to a poor Gunners side and questions over his role have popped up once more.

A similar situation happened last season and so the former striker has drawn comparisons but it turns out he couldn’t be more wrong.

‌ ‌ Last season after 6 games (2-2-2): ‌ ‌ 8 points = 8th 13.5 xPTS = 2nd ‌ ‌ This season after 6 games (2-1-3): ‌ ‌ 7 points = 15th 6.1 xPTS = 18th ‌ ‌ xPTS tells us how many points we should have based solely on quality of chances. 15th after 6 games is a little ‘lucky’ which says a lot. pic.twitter.com/emf1ynYT6V ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 1, 2020

Last season those who protected Solskjaer insisted Manchester United would eventually get the points they deserve based on performances and they were simply unlucky.

That ended up to be true after the club finished in third place but this campaign there’s been nothing to defend the former Molde man with in regards to league performances.

Even in the wins vs Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United there were still huge question marks and fans weren’t overly convinced.

In particular, vs Brighton, United could’ve easily lost and while the win over Newcastle was good, it only happened after substitutions were made.

The scary part of the statistic above is that the Red Devils are deservedly in the position they are in (if anything should be lower) so the task for Solskjaer to turn it all around is even greater.

