Manchester United star Paul Pogba seemed to suggest he’s not being used correctly, potentially taking a dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics.

The talented Frenchman played on the left of a 4-4-2 diamond but couldn’t replicate a similar performance to the one vs RB Leipzig.

While United were poor overall, Pogba got most of the headlines because he gave away the penalty that handed Arsenal the 1-0 victory.

There’s always the feeling the former Juventus man hasn’t fully realised his talent at Old Trafford no matter where he’s played.

In fairness, Pogba was at least man enough to face the media following his error but unfortunately, he will be made the villain.

‌ ‌ Pogba: "I gave away a foul like this and cost us the goal today — I am not the best defensively in the box and I can improve on that and do better." #mulive [bbc] ‌ ‌ — utdreport (@utdreport) November 1, 2020

If one were to play devil’s advocate, Pogba’s words often come off worse than he actually means and so it’s more likely that he’s blaming himself for the mistake.

After all, he spent much of the interview insisting he wasn’t good enough and needed to do better if the team is to enjoy any success this season.

At the same time, it does come off a little poorly and Pogba wasn’t asked to do as much defending as he would’ve if he was playing deeper in a 4-2-3-1.

Regardless of opinion, the facts are he’s given away three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, triple more than any of his teammates.

