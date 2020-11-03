Axel Tuanzebe likely to start in new-look line-up against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United travel to Turkey tomorrow to face Istanbul Basaksehir in their third Champions League Group H game.

The Red Devils have two wins from two games so far in the competition and another victory tomorrow would leave them almost certain to qualify from the difficult group.

Anthony Martial will be available for selection again as his suspension is only for domestic games. Jesse Lingard is back in training and so may be available but Alex Telles is still in isolation following his positive Covid test. Eric Bailly is also ruled out.

Basaksehir will be without former Spurs man Nacer Chadli, right-back Junior Caicara and forward Enzo Crivelli. Captain Mahmut Tekdemir is also a doubt.

As it is a European away fixture, it’s possible that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play with a back three, with Axel Tuanzebe joining Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on the back line.

That will almost certainly mean a 3-5-2 formation, with Martial occupying one of the striker positions. Marcus Rashford may be rested again, so it is a question of whether Solskjaer thinks Edinson Cavani is fit enough to start or whether he keeps Mason Greenwood in the role. We expect it to be the latter.

In midfield, Paul Pogba’s poor and tired performance against Arsenal may result in his being rested. Scott McTominay also looked off the pace and could be replaced by Nemanja Matic. Bruno Fernandes may be another to be given a battery recharge, with Donny van de Beek taking his place.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI:

