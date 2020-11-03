Bayern Munich and David Alaba fail to see eye to eye

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba after the club president admitted to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

The talented defender emerged as a potential signing as it’s believed he was targeted during the summer transfer window.

United’s need for defensive reinforcement has been obvious and so Alaba’s quality, as well as versatility, would’ve come in handy.

At 28 years of age, the pacy centre-back is still at the peak of his career and could’ve enjoyed plenty of time at Old Trafford.

However, the only defensive signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made was Alex Telles who can mostly just play on the left flank.

According to Manchester Evening News, club president Herbert Hainer said: “We have a new situation since this weekend. We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer.

“During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his advisor.

“The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again.

“We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer.”

Bayern and Alaba locking horns and bumping heads makes it the perfect time for Manchester United to swoop in for his signature.

However, it doesn’t guarantee they would get the Austrian international as there are likely others who will compete.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Alaba change his mind if he realises there’s nowhere else quite as good as Bayern.

It equally wouldn’t be surprising to see the German giants allow him to leave for free as they’ve been unafraid to do so in the past with other players.

