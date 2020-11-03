Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains hold up on Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United fans can expect to see more of Facundo Pellistri in action for the U23s according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The young prospect was one of the surprise acquisitions of the summer as the majority of supporters hadn’t heard of him.

After all, Pellistri arrived from Uruguay so there weren’t high expectations on him despite the plenty of praise he received.

Fans were curious where the unpredictable winger would play and how he would fit into the first team but that hasn’t quite happened yet.

It seems there’s no rush whatsoever to fit Pellistri into the starting XI yet despite the right-wing position being one in need of investment all summer long.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “He’s a young boy coming over and it’s all new for him.

“He’ll need a few games in the Reserves, of course, to try to find his feet in a new country.

“It’s been very positive so far and he’s someone we’ll be patient with and we’ll give him time to settle in and get used to us. You’ll see him in the Reserves, probably in the next game.”

It certainly makes sense for Solskjaer to take his time with Pellistri and to put as little pressure as possible on the player.

If the Uruguayan talent is to enjoy a successful career at Old Trafford then he needs to be given all the time and space to adapt.

However, it also doesn’t bode well for Solskjaer that he wanted a top winger in Jadon Sancho but instead signed two other wingers, one of whom needs time in the U23s while the other doesn’t join until January in Amad Diallo.

