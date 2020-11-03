Former Manchester United man Robin van Persie had plenty of praise to give to Marcus Rashford in light of his recent form.

The young Englishman has had a bright start to the season so far, culminating in his superb hat-trick vs RB Leipzig.

In 10 appearances, Rashford has scored seven goals across all competitions and his minutes to goals ratio sits at a remarkable 98 minutes.

The academy graduate has rekindled the kind of form that had him become a talismanic player for the side last season.

There were concerns his major, long-term injury would affect his career but he’s certainly proven that’s not the case.

According to SportWitness, Van Persie said: “You all have to help each other in this corona crisis. Those who understand that better than anyone else is the young Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

“He has just turned 23, and it is amazing what he has achieved in his life, both on and off the field.

“I spoke to him for a long time, and he told me what moved him to fight for meals at school for all the children.

“That has been quite a struggle with the government, but he has succeeded. And also in cooperation with the government.

“When he scores a hat-trick in the Champions League, I think that is fantastic. But I like even better what he shows out there.

“Most players at that age are only concerned with themselves, do not have a broad vision and only want to improve themselves. Rashford is very socially involved.

“Together with his brothers he also does it smartly. It is a wonderful example of achieving something by working together. It is the way to get out of the crisis together.”

It’s incredibly satisfying to Manchester United fans to see Rashford become so brilliant on and off the pitch simultaneously.

He can’t be accused of not caring for his community and he can’t be accused of not focusing on his day job either as he’s excelling at both.

If Rashford can keep up his form he’ll finally realise his potential and become the top player everyone knows he could be.

All he needs is consistency this season and he will be considered to be amongst the best in the league, something Van Persie knows plenty about from his playing days.

