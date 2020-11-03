Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, Kate Greville, according to The Sun.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Giggs’ mother’s home in Worsley, Manchester.

A police statement confirmed that ‘A woman in her 30s had some superficial injuries but did not require any hospital treatment and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.

‘The arrested man was released on bail pending enquiries.’

Giggs, now the head coach of the Welsh national side and co-owner of League Two side Salford City, was interrogated at Pendleton police station and was released hours later.

‘Sources said he had been living in the house which he bought for his mum Lynne on the same street as his £3.5million pad, which is up for sale,’ The Sun says.

‘Giggs went public with the relationship [with Kate Greville] when he was pictured with her holidaying in Italy in August 2018.

‘It was eight months after his divorce from wife Stacey, whom he had been cheating on for eight years with brother Rhodri’s wife Natasha.’

A statement presented on behalf of Giggs says ‘Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.’

Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups with United and was capped 64 times for Wales.

