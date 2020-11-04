Manchester United lack attacking impetus in dreadful second-half display

Manchester United shamefully fell to a defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir which now seems to be the match that will mark the beginning of the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Turkish club came out 2-1 victors and it’s safe to say they weren’t really made to work awfully hard for their win.

United’s basic defensive errors had come back once more to haunt them and despite Anthony Martial‘s goal, they didn’t do enough to turn the match around.

Fans are struggling to wrap their heads around how Solskjaer’s men could defeat the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig comfortably but fall awfully short of Basaksehir.

While there are certainly plenty of statistics that reflect the terrible defeat, easily the most horrific one is the one below.

🥴 Manchester United only managed one shot on target in the second half and that was in the 55th-minute from a free-kick… pic.twitter.com/qfu3IDwEeq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 4, 2020

The reason why it’s such a shocking statistic is because Manchester United were meant to come out in the second half and show some fight after the disgusting first half.

Not only did the players need to show some fight but Solskjaer was meant to set them up in a way to help facilitate a comeback win.

Fans have no problems accepting defeats if it comes after United have given it their absolute all but against Basaksehir, the manner of the defeat was essentially worse than the defeat itself.

