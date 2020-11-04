Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans his thoughts on whether or not his players will get him sacked in light of the defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his players fell to a 2-1 loss that was just as bad as anything that has happened this season.

United paid the ultimate price with their amateur defensive errors and it seems Solskjaer might pay that price too.

Anything other than a win vs Everton on the weekend will surely spell the end for the former striker despite enjoying some highs this campaign such as wins vs PSG and RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils lack of fight or creativity in the performance is what really upset fans as well as they hardly threatened to turn the match around.

‌ ‌ OGS on if he things players will get him the sack – as per Roy Keane on Sunday: "I decline to comment on such a thing. Opinions are there. Have to stay strong. Employed to do a job and doing that to the best of my ability." ‌ ‌ — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 4, 2020

Roy Keane had once again insisted the Manchester United players are to blame for everything that has gone wrong and naturally Solskjaer was never going to publicly agree.

Despite the poor performance, the former Molde man took full responsibility for the defeat and hardly criticised his players.

It’s a far cry from the type of thing Jose Mourinho might’ve done and while one can understand why Solskjaer is falling on the sword, it will essentially cost him his job.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.