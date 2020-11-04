Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the Champions League game in Istanbul this evening. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Couldn’t have done much behind a shambolic defense. It was like he was the only one at the back (posted by Depressed Patron)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3 – Positioning is terrible and crossing even worse (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Axel Tuanzebe 5 – Decent but at fault for the first goal (posted by Kisio86)

Harry Maguire 6 – Decent game for him, but his pace kills his positioning every time. The man can’t move faster than a limping duck (posted by Cal)

Luke Shaw 7 – The only creative outlet for the team. Got an assist for the Martial goal (posted by Bhargav_93)

Nemanja Matic 6 – Good hold up play as usual, along with great passing, but as a LCB he was okay too, but not as aggressive as I would’ve liked. Got beaten by Ba and didn’t really redeem himself (posted by Cal)

Donny van de Beek 6 – It’s criminal how early he was subbed off and henceforth we lacked creativity and stability which we had a bit (posted by Depressed Patron)

Juan Mata 2 – Very poor. Wasn’t in the game. Very quiet. Caused an error which led to a goal (posted by Mohammed-MUFC)

Bruno Fernandes 3 – Poor on the ball and was fault at the second goal (posted by Bhargav_93)

Marcus Rashford 5 – Just looks tired and frustrated (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Anthony Martial 7 – The sole goalscorer today. Wasn’t in his best but still better than all other strikers on the pitch. (posted by Depressed Patron)

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 5.5 – Didn’t really make a difference coming on for VDB. He might still be afraid of another big injury, doesn’t seem to be pushing himself like he used to (posted by Cal)

Edinson Cavani 5 – Difficult situation but has offered nothing so far (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Mason Greenwood 6 – Showed signs of life but didn’t get enough chance (posted by Stevie G’s Red Card)

Tim Fosu-Mensah 6 – Good game, showed potential as RCB or CB option for the future (posted by Cal).

To contribute to the next Fans Player Ratings article, join the UPTV Discord server here. It costs nothing and it’s easy to use.